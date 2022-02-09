jeans (l) pacsun logo (c) hand opening jeans to reveal several security tags (r) with caption "when i managed a pacsun and my coworker found these left in the dressing room like this"

‘How do u even get them off’: PacSun manager shows stash of security tags seemingly removed by shoplifters in viral TikTok

'Found these left in the dressing room like this.'

Published Feb 9, 2022

In a viral video, a TikTiker shares that when she was a PacSun manager, another employee found a pair of jeans in the dressing room with multiple security tags hidden in the crotch.

The TikTok was posted by user @ktkdie on Feb. 1. The implication of the security tags is that they were removed by shoplifters who stole the items.

“When I managed a PacSun and my coworker found these left in the dressing room like this,” the text overlay reads.

As of Tuesday, the TikTok had over 733,400 views.

In the comments section, @ktkdie shares more negative experiences as the store manager. “One time when I worked there a grown man took a shit in the dressing room and jogged out of the store I had to clean it bc I was the only one there,” she wrote.

Other people who say they were store managers sympathized and also told their own horror stories in the retail business.

“When I worked at AE we once found a bunch of censors in a fitting room in a used baby diaper,” one commenter wrote.

“I found 42 tags in a trench coat’s pockets when I worked at Zara on Boxing Day,” another TikToker wrote.

Others were shocked that security tags could be removed by customers. “How do u even get them off,” one commenter wrote.

“My question is how,” another TikToker wanted to know.

“They’re ink tags that make the alarm go off & they’re supposed to explode when tampered with,” @ktkdie explained in the comments. “The store has a tag gun to remove them at checkout.”

Some TikTokers aimed to explain how to remove the tags. Some suggested a strong magnet or a tag gun purchased online will do the trick.

According to the Los Angeles Times, about 35.7% of the brick-and-mortar retail sales shrink of $49.6 billion comes from shoplifting or organized retail crime.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ktkdie via TikTok comment and PacSun via email.

*First Published: Feb 9, 2022, 6:44 am CST

