‘Videos like these aren’t f*cking jokes’: TikToker ranks girlfriend’s friends in viral prank video, sparking debate

A viral TikTok shows a man ranking his girlfriend’s friends while they are in a store together. The video sparked outrage in comments—before and after it became clear that it was a case of trolling.

The couple, Phil and Samantha, together run the TikTok account @phil_and_sam that has over 30,000 followers dedicated to their exploits. On Sept. 29, Phil posted a video in which he appeared to rank who among Samantha’s friends he finds the hottest as numbered photos of her friends flash across the screen. Captioned, “My gf is pissing me off right now,” the prank video amassed over 1.6 million views.

“Hey everyone! This is just a joke and all the girls are in on it! This actually wasn’t even my idea haha!” Samantha wrote. “No need for the unnecessary comments!” They added, “If I said it earlier this video wouldn’t have got 2 million views :).”

Commenters were split between applauding the prank and being annoyed.

“Tru Tru. Do it for the gram,” @k_c212 wrote after the creators clarified it was a joke.

“And you males need to realize videos like these aren’t fucking jokes. It’s gross and if it was the other way around y’all would be mad,” @toxicicle wrote.

Apparently, @phil_and_sam often post videos joking about their relationship, to mixed effect.

Their most recent video amassed over 4.5 million views in two days and features Phil dressed as a deer hunter and Sam dressed as a deer at a Halloween party. A text overlay reads, “This cute girl in a deer costume just got me a drink… but I’m dressed as a deer hunter. Should I shoot my shot?!”

Needless to say, the comment section for this one also devolved pretty quickly.

“Plot twist it’s his gf,” @laceystarpennington said.

“Which shoot your shot?” @syn0ku wrote.

Daily Dot reached out to @phil_and_sam for comment.

