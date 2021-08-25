‘This one is not a put-it-in-rice kinda job’: Video shows TikToker ‘cleaning’ PlayStation 4 with soap and water

A silly viral TikTok video shows a loving girlfriend claiming to “clean” her boyfriend’s PlayStation 4 console with soap and water.

Featured Video Hide

Watched over 55 million times, the TikTok video posted by @not_erica_ has drawn more than 127,000 comments about the supposed washing of the video game console.

Advertisement Hide

The caption reads: “Cleaned my BFs game boy thingy!” the caption says. The TikToker also thanked user @geebmouth, whose video of “cleaning” her boyfriend’s computer harddrive received over 15 million views.

In the video, Erica takes a dusty PS4 from the living room into a bathroom sink, with the overlay text noting, “Suprised my boyfriend by cleaning his PS4.” She pulls out a toothbrush to scrub the hard-to-reach areas in between the buttons as Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” plays.

Erica dropped into the comments to write, “Omg someone help please it’s not turning on.”

Advertisement Hide

One commenter asked, “My question is he still your boyfriend?”

Many took the “cleaning” seriously. One man wrote, “That joke is way [too] far. You’ve just took that mans enjoyment away from him.” Another said, “I beg you just buy him the ps5 cuz this one is not a put-it-in-rice kinda job.”

In a show of solidarity, one commenter wrote, “Put the controllers in a fire to sterilize xx such a good hack.”

A popular TikToker, Amy Pohl, wrote asking about Erica’s well-being: “17 hours ago… please let me know if you’re still alive.”

Many others suggested his relationship status had changed, including gamer language in their comments, like “ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCK: you’re single.”

Advertisement Hide

One commenter, unsure of what he just watched, asked, “This is a joke, right…Right?????”

Erica later admits that it’s her own PS4 console: “Literally hahaha.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Erica for comment.

Today’s top stories