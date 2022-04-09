TikToker finds alleged peephole in bathroom at Disney World

A TikToker has gone viral after discovering a hole in one of the bathrooms at Disney World’s Epcot. The video, posted [email protected], shows a small hole where the toilet meets the wall. She then walks outside to reveal that the toilet is in the middle of Epcot.

Gissella’s video currently has over 2.9 million views, with a later follow-up video garnering an additional 221,000 views.

In comments, many were shocked by this discovery—and the state of the bathroom more generally.

“All that money and their restrooms look like that???” asked one commenter.

“uhh i was expecting a fancier bathroom w all that damn money they make,” agreed another.

Some theorized that the hole was not an accident.

“Someone is probably sticking cameras in that spot,” said one user.

To investigate the possibility of this claim, many questioned what was actually behind the hole.

“[Were] you able to get to the [other] side of that wall? or is it an employee only area behind that bathroom?” a commenter asked Gisse.

“You are right, it is an employee only area behind that bathroom,” she responded.

However, other commenters disputed this claim.

“That’s a solid cinder block wall behind there with nothing but a 15” wide pipe chase for maintenance access,” explained a user. “I used to clean those bathrooms.”

“Its a bathroom chase,” another concurred. “most big buildings have them there are even in hotels. its to access pipes without wall damage.”

“I dont think anyone is ‘watching,’” stated a third. “Its just that the silicone fell off since theres no backing… poor construction is what it is.”

Many commenters were not satisfied with this explanation and assumed there were sinister intentions associated with the alleged peephole.

“The fact that Disney has had over 100 employees arrested for trafficking,” claimed one highly favorited comment. Many others echoed this sentiment, despite it being false.

This Walt Disney World is the largest single-site employer in the United States, with its single Florida location requiring a workforce of over 70,000. In March of 2022, a human trafficking sting in Florida resulted in the arrest of over 100 people. Of these arrests, only three were employees at Walt Disney World, with an additional arrest of a contractor for Disney.

Of those four arrests, only two people worked on the guest side of the park, with one working as a lifeguard and the other working at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland. The other two workers worked in IT. Three of the Disney-connected arrests were for attempting to solicit a sex worker, with the final arrest for “three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication.”

Returning to Gissella’s video, she claims that she informed Disney about the hole in the bathroom. However, when she returned to the park six days later, she found the hole was still there.

@gissellax Reply to @gissellax 6 days ago I notice this hole and I did a video, my husband ask for a supervisor to notify, after a few minutes 2 guys show up and started talking with a maintenance guy. We left to enjoy the park with my kids. Today after almost a week the hole still there, no action have being taken. Today we called disney and the police, hopefully they find the [email protected] @disney #disneyfail #viral #viralvideo ♬ original sound – Gisse

“6 days ago I notice[d] this hole and I did a video, my husband ask[ed] for a supervisor to notify, after a few minutes 2 guys show up and started talking with a maintenance guy,” she recalls in the caption. “We left to enjoy the park with my kids. Today after almost a week the hole still there, no action [has been] taken.”

Some users had a suggestion for how to get Disney to do something about the problem.

“i would circle it, draw arrows all around it, write a note with a fat sharpie to bring attention to all who use that stall,” shared one user.

Gissella did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment on this story via email and phone call.

