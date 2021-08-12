A woman looking off camera.

@t0rimontana/TikTok

‘This is how they’ll treat you’: TikTok shows patient screaming because she allegedly doesn’t want be treated by a Black nurse

'They will forget their own children names but never the hate in their heart.'

Rachel Kiley 

Rachel Kiley

IRL

Published Aug 12, 2021   Updated Aug 12, 2021, 1:23 pm CDT

A recording of a woman allegedly screaming because she didn’t want a Black woman to treat her is going viral after being shared to TikTok.

Featured Video Hide

The video, posted by TikToker @t0rimontana at the end of July, features Montana herself dressed in scrubs and looking frustrated as a woman shrieks and shrieks in the background.

Advertisement Hide

“This patient literally threw a fit because I’m black and she didn’t want me to take care of her,” she wrote on top of the video.

The woman’s loud screams are mostly unintelligible, though there does seem to be a “help” and a “please” amid the shrieking. At no point does the video show the patient herself.

@t0rimontana

a racist person could be laying there dying and this is how they’ll treat you #endracism #blacklivesmatter #racistalert #fy #fyp #foryourpage

♬ original sound – Tori Montana

While some expressed skepticism that the patient was screaming over having a Black caretaker—simply because there isn’t much context to the video—others were unsurprised by the idea of such blatant racism on display even in a potential crisis.

Advertisement Hide

“They will forget their own children names but never the hate in their heart,” wrote @lillie_not_lilly.

Another user suggested the woman “remembered how she treated us in her younger days and her is now afraid.”

A few critics of the TikTok suggested that the woman sounded elderly from her screeching, and wrote off any racism she may have displayed as a product of the time she grew up in—but people weren’t having it.

“‘She was raised in a different time’ is such a poor excuse,” @gentlesir hit back. “She has been around for the last several decades to learn. It’s her fault at this point.”

“Education, law, and basic human decency should have fixed that long before now,” agreed @taytaybecker.

Advertisement Hide

As for Montana, she was clearly put off by the woman’s behavior but didn’t seem to leave the situation.

“A racist person could be laying there dying and this is how they’ll treat you,” she wrote.

More Karen News

‘I’ll make your life hell’: Karen forgets to put parking permit in her windshield, berates parking enforcer for doing his job
Karen allegedly calls the cops on dog trainer for not answering her texts quick enough
Video: Karen couple who allegedly ‘harassed’ whole neighborhood gets satisfying send-off from the community
Viral TikTok shows a Karen screaming at Barnes & Noble Cafe workers, destroying the store
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 12, 2021, 1:18 pm CDT

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley