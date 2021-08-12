‘This is how they’ll treat you’: TikTok shows patient screaming because she allegedly doesn’t want be treated by a Black nurse

A recording of a woman allegedly screaming because she didn’t want a Black woman to treat her is going viral after being shared to TikTok.

The video, posted by TikToker @t0rimontana at the end of July, features Montana herself dressed in scrubs and looking frustrated as a woman shrieks and shrieks in the background.

“This patient literally threw a fit because I’m black and she didn’t want me to take care of her,” she wrote on top of the video.

The woman’s loud screams are mostly unintelligible, though there does seem to be a “help” and a “please” amid the shrieking. At no point does the video show the patient herself.

While some expressed skepticism that the patient was screaming over having a Black caretaker—simply because there isn’t much context to the video—others were unsurprised by the idea of such blatant racism on display even in a potential crisis.

“They will forget their own children names but never the hate in their heart,” wrote @lillie_not_lilly.

Another user suggested the woman “remembered how she treated us in her younger days and her is now afraid.”

A few critics of the TikTok suggested that the woman sounded elderly from her screeching, and wrote off any racism she may have displayed as a product of the time she grew up in—but people weren’t having it.

“‘She was raised in a different time’ is such a poor excuse,” @gentlesir hit back. “She has been around for the last several decades to learn. It’s her fault at this point.”

“Education, law, and basic human decency should have fixed that long before now,” agreed @taytaybecker.

As for Montana, she was clearly put off by the woman’s behavior but didn’t seem to leave the situation.

“A racist person could be laying there dying and this is how they’ll treat you,” she wrote.

