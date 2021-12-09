‘I’m going to steal your kitty’: TikToker says she thinks neighbor ‘ate’ her cat

In a viral doorbell video posted on Saturday by TikToker @jesslynn8800, a woman who the TikToker identifies as her neighbor says the TikToker’s cat is a “delicious morsel.” Jessica Lynn wrote in the video’s overlay text that she’s “certain” the neighbor “ate” her cat.

“I’m going to steal your kitty,” the neighbor says to the camera. “I’m kidding,” she continues. The cat seems to have gotten out of the house, and the neighbor was bringing the cat back to @jesslynn8800.

Jessica Lynn wrote in the video’s overlay text that her cat “went missing the next day.”

The neighbor also says @jesslynn8800’s cat is “precious” and “so soft” as she pets the cat.

By Thursday, the video had over 1.7 million views. Jessica Lynn turned comments off on her TikTok.

A bill prohibiting the “slaughter” of cats and dogs “for food” was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. The bill was not put to a vote in the Senate.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jessica Lynn.

