‘Don’t let moving companies scam you!’: Mover locks TikToker’s roommate in truck after refusing to release their belongings

Published Jan 14, 2022

A TikToker says they were scammed by a moving company and that employees held their belongings “hostage” and locked their roommate in the back of the truck.

TikToker Sam (@followyourflow) posted the viral clip on Monday and by Friday, it had 24,000 views. The video shows the movers appearing to lock Sam’s roommate in the truck.

“National Relocate & G&M Movers trying to hold mine & my roommates belongings hostage until they can scam more money out of us,” the text overlay says. “This guy LOCKED my roommate in the back of his truck!”

“That’s our stuff, you can’t touch our stuff right?” Sam says in the clip.

In the clip, the roommate is talking to a man in the back of the truck when the man closes the door with her inside.

“Do not fucking lock someone in a truck are you kidding me?” Sam says. “You are tripping. Absolutely the fuck not.”

Eventually, the movers open the door, and the roommate gets out of the vehicle.

In the comments, Sam wrote that they paid the company “thousands of dollars more than what they originally quoted” and that they tried to add more undisclosed fees, holding their belongings hostage.

“[The mover] knew he couldn’t touch her so his solution was to lock her into the back of a truck on a HOT af day,” Sam wrote in the comments. “It took myself & someone else stepping in to get this guy to let her out.”

Sam shared that the agent at National Relocation, which contracted the moving company G&M to do the actual move, “ghosted us once G&M had our belongings.”

According to Sam, the police came an hour and a half after the incident, and the mover who locked the roommate in the truck was charged with false imprisonment. False imprisonment is when a person restrains someone in a confined space or physically against their will with no legal right to hold the person.

In the comments, one user said they were “speechless” at the incident.

Others shared their own experience of being scammed by moving companies. “This is a common scam with these companies,” @pittyrow wrote. “They also make you sign the form that nothing is missing or damaged before they unload the truck.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to G&M Moving and Storage Corp. via phone call and Sam via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jan 14, 2022, 2:00 am CST

