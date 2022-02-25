‘I don’t know any hobo that wears $200 plus sneakers.’: Manager criticizes Black office worker over dress code

In a TikTok video posted two days ago, Shanell Gordon (@nelly2timess) showed a white manager apparently berating a Black worker over his work attire. The video was recorded in what looks like an office, and the worker sits in a large cubicle with multiple monitors.

The worker wears a black beanie, a long sleeve shirt with a graphic design on the sleeve, gray jeans, and Nike Jordan sneakers.

“Manager on his ass about dress code,” the video caption says.

In the video, the manager says, “Maybe if you’re a hobo, trying to get money off of the street.” The worker responds, “Oh my—” before the video ends.

Some users who commented on the video, which by Thursday had over 17,00 views, said the alleged manager was doing too much policing.

“It should not matter what he’s dressed like, he’s working for y’alls company,” one user commented.

Another user said, “Manager’s not in a position to speak about anybody’s apparel, looking at him.”

The manager wears khaki pants, a plaid button-up shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Commenters also pushed back on the manager’s “hobo” comment and speculated the value of the worker’s outfit.

The worker was wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers in pine green. The shoes are sold out at Nike, where they retailed for $160, but many websites have them marked for $250-plus.

“I don’t know any hobo that wears $200 plus sneakers,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gordon via TikTok comment.

