A TikToker recorded himself going around his office, showing pictures of his co-workers’ Instagrams and calling them catfishes.

In the video, the man decided to start an ongoing series on his TikTok page called “Let’s see if my coworkers are catfishes on Instagram or not?” The video then flips between screenshots of his co-workers’ photos from Instagram and shows them while at their desk at work. He goes around saying things like “She doesn’t look like the girl from Instagram” and “catfishing at its finest.”

The user has 32,700 followers on TikTok and regularly posts clips from his office job. It’s unclear what their place of business does but it involves cubicles and headsets.

The videos garnered hundreds of thousands of views and the comments sections are filled with people chiming in about the women’s looks, arguing over who is the prettiest, with others coming to their collective defense saying, “They’re all beautiful.” The man continued the objectifying bit in a second part of the series.

In the third part of the series, his co-workers turned the tables on him and analyzed his Instagram photos to see if he was a catfish. One of his co-workers went back to all of the women he called catfishes and they all made judgements based on his looks. They said he was gaining weight and that his hairline was receding.

https://www.tiktok.com/@martin_smile0.0/video/7068711527108447530/

The comments under this video were filled with people defending him and saying sexist things like “Don’t trip ab it bro they need makeup and a filter double cat fishing stay up king.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a response.

