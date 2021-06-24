‘It can’t legally be called food’: TikTok shows how KFC’s mashed potatoes are made

TikTok continues to be the number one destination for pulling back the curtain on how some of fast food’s most beloved dishes are made. KFC’s mashed potatoes are the subject of the most recent exposé.

TikToker @modaciouss shared clips of herself preparing the popular side dish in the fast-food chain’s kitchen, starting with filling up a container with three quarts of water.

That’s already a third of the process. Next, she poured a package of powder into the water and slowly stirred it up until it thickened into the mashed potatoes served up beside the chicken pieces every day.

The TikTok video got more than 13,000 views, but commenters weren’t too surprised about the secret behind KFC’s mashed potatoes.

“Did people actually think there are potato peelers in the back?” one user asked.

“I love these potatoes, I actually don’t like real mash potatoes,” another wrote. “It doesn’t have the same processed flavor.”

Others were less thrilled, but still not particularly surprised, and compared the taste to military food or “wallpaper paste.”

“I’m pretty sure that’s the same way they make Play-Doh and it can’t legally be called food,” @marcwhitakay joked.

Per request, @modaciouss followed the video up with one showing how KFC makes its gravy, as well. The process is basically identical.

Most TikTok users swarming to the videos agree that even powdered, KFC’s mashed potatoes and gravy are still pretty tasty.

