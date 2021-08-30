‘Now you’re going to jail’: Karen punches and breaks windshield after missing the bus

In a TikTok posted on Sunday by meme aggregation account @memeswithdaboyz, a woman dubbed a “Karen” stands in front of a bus and punches its front window, causing it to crack. “Get off the bus!” the woman screams.

“No, you did that. Now you’re going to jail,” a person says off-camera while the woman bangs on the bus doors. “Now you’re going to jail, and that’s not our problem.”

“You can go ma’am,” another person yells.

The woman then begins to run across the street in front of bus until she’s out of frame.

The overlay text on the video says that the woman hit the bus after she missed its departure. Commenters on the video had mixed reactions; some expressed disbelief.

“Karen really expect them to let her in after what she did,” user @jellyfishing0 wrote.

“She really [thinks] he’s gonna let her on the bus?” @lostorangecat24 said.

Others said they pitied the woman because she might have been late to something important, but fellow commenters disagreed.

“Her first instinct was to act with violence,” wrote @eleiaaaaaa. “I don’t care if she’s running late—it does not excuse her ridiculous attitude.”

Commenters could agree on one thing, though: The bus window seemed pretty flimsy.

“Is that window made from iPhone screen?” joked @slcme.

The TikToker to posted the video, @memeswithdaboyz, did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

