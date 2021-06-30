‘Secondhand embarrassment’: Influencers ridiculed for blocking escalator to perform TikTok dance

A TikTok influencer is getting ridiculed after posting a video of herself and a friend blocking an escalator to create a dance video.

Influencer Andra Gogan (@andragogan) posted a video of herself and a friend dancing to “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat in front of an escalator at a public shopping center. People can be seen waiting for the girls to finish so that they can use the escalator.

Dancing in front of escalators is kind of a motif for Gogan, who has over 6.7 million followers. While some of those videos have similarly received negative comments, the backlash to this video stands out due to the sheer amount it received. The video has garnered 30 million views, 1.5 million likes, and over 8,000 comments since being posted on June 15.

Commenters are slamming the content creator because she was blocking something intended for everyone’s use.

“Okay do what you want in public but do not inconvenience other people because y’all want to make a video… damn kids,” @easyrop commented.

Others noted that they wouldn’t have waited for the TikTokers to finish the dance before using the escalator.

“It would give me great joy to push past these girls lol,” @narasnoms wrote

For some, the secondhand embarrassment was too much.

“When the people were waiting I literally died on the inside of secondhand embarrassment,” @thatsimschick wrote.

Not every comment was critical against the girls, however.

“People honestly can’t wait a while… ugh!” @jbear27 wrote, remarking on the people who walked into the frame in the video. “People like that walk in between people when their (taking) photos.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gogan on TikTok.

