‘Is stalking sweet??’: Guy says what Kanye is doing to Kim is ‘romantic’ in Hinge profile, claims it got him more matches in viral TikTok

In a viral video posted on Feb. 16, TikTok user Peter (@peterpribylpierdinock) shows a screen recording of the Hinge matches he received after saying he supports Kanye West’s recent behavior.

His response to a Hinge prompt showed favor toward West: “I actually think what Kanye’s been doing recently is really sweet and romantic,” Peter wrote on his profile. The rapper has been on a public tirade to blast his ex, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson, the comedian that she’s now in a relationship with.

Peter says after adding the response, he received more matches on Hinge in 24 hours than he had in a month.

Hinge, a dating app geared toward people wanting a long-term relationship, offers prompts that users choose from to answer on their profile. The prompts serve as conversation starters and include statements like, “Dating me is like…” and “Most spontaneous thing I’ve done.”

In response to his West shower thought, Peter’s Hinge match Amy wrote, “Is stalking sweet??” A user named Kayla said, “#TeamSkete,” referring to what West calls Pete Davidson.

In the comment section of his TikTok video, users weighed in on Peter’s profile decision.

“Matches for the wrong reasons,” user @J_Rodjr0712 said, to which Peter responded, “I just needed a platform.”

One user (@par.dev) deemed Peter the “East Elm Caleb.” The nickname refers to a viral TikTok video from earlier this year that dubbed Hinge user Caleb as “West Elm Caleb” for allegedly ghosting women after wooing them.

On Peter’s video, TikToker @hafsa___25 commented, “It’s all for the matches.” “And a love as true as Kimye’s,” Peter wrote back, referring to West and Kardashian’s couple name.

By Monday, the video had garnered 77,500 views. Peter has also shared other dating app-related TikToks, including one in which he photoshopped Getty Images watermarks onto his profile photos.

The Daily Dot reached out to Peter via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

