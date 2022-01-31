‘Only people that benefit from that store are the workers’: Goodwill worker blasted for sorting out Off-White sneakers in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A viral TikTok shows a Goodwill employee taking Off-White brand sneakers from a donation bin, sparking debate in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker @fozzyozzyy over the weekend, a Goodwill employee takes several pairs of Off-White brand sneakers out of a bin of donations in the center of the room and walks toward the back. The sneakers are tied together with a rubber band.

The video reached 3.5 million views by Monday, with many commenters expressing their frustration with the employee for possibly reserving the sneakers for themselves.

Off-White is a luxury brand founded by Virgil Abloh, who died in November. The brand’s sneakers retail from $250 to over $500.

“Only people that benefit from that store are the workers,” user @troygibbs978 wrote. “They take all the good stuff and leave the garbage for the customers.”

“That’s a shame. I donate to help poor customers,” another user said. “It makes me not want to donate.”

Other users pointed out that getting the first pick on new items is a typical benefit of working in retail, not exclusive to Goodwill, and had no issue with the employee reserving the pricey sneakers.

“Nobody has an idea if he is in need of help or assistance either,” user @kimberlychase08 said. “Just because he’s working at Goodwill doesn’t mean he’s rolling in money.”

“Makes sense to me. Finders keepers,” another user wrote.

Part of Goodwill’s mission includes hiring individuals with employment barriers, including people with disabilities and formerly incarcerated people. The company’s website also notes that “disadvantaged people who are in training or are employed by Goodwill Industries are offered vouchers or discounts at Goodwill retail stores.”

Several Goodwill employees also commented to explain the company’s procedure for selling more expensive donation items.

“I work at Goodwill and they make us take expensive items and move them to a different box in the back so the company can resell them online,” user @bigchina21 wrote.

Another user said, “When I worked there years ago, we had to go through the bins to find the most valuable items so they could sell them at higher prices up front.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @fozzyozzyy via TikTok comment and to Goodwill via email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot