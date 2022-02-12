‘F*ck this place and everybody here’: Fired Olive Garden worker accuses restaurant of spitting in soup on his way out in viral TikTok

A former Olive Garden employee says workers would spit in the soup at the location he worked at in Wausau, Wisconsin.

The fired employee, known as Zeek (@zeekwilliams458) on TikTok, shared footage of himself leaving the Olive Garden location right after being fired. He captioned the TikTok, “@#olivegarden they spit in the soup when they make it at the Wausau Location !!!”

In the video, Zeek can be seen walking through the restaurant’s kitchen, with a woman who appears to be a manager following behind him.

“Guess who just got fired,” Zeek said in the video. “I did!”

“Guess who don’t care,” he continued. “Me! Fuck this place and everybody here.”

The video received nearly 615,000 views and more than 2,100 comments on TikTok as of Friday. Viewers didn’t seem to appreciate Zeek’s video, though. Several commented that recording the video was an immature idea.

“Real mature,” one viewer commented sarcastically.

Another sarcastic comment read, “The future of America!”

One viewer wrote, “Your mom must be so proud.”

Some viewers claimed that the video makes Zeek “unhirable” and pointed out that he now won’t be able to a reference from Olive Garden management for any future job applications.

Another viewer commented, “hope they send this video when someone calls them when you need a reference for a new job. lol.”

“That looks great on your next application,” someone else said. Zeek didn’t seem fazed, replying to the comment, “I should put it on there huh.”

One viewer, who seemed to support Zeek, commented, “Let me guess, you did nothing wrong and it was someone else’s fault.”

In a response to the comment, Zeek admitted, “Nah I was my fault but it was for the dumbest reason.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Olive Garden via PR email.

