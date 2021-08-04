The TikToker known as Aunt Karen last week exposed a top-level finance executive for her alleged refusal to hire Black people. The video claims that after some of Cure’s employees resigned in light of the allegations, she refused to give them recommendations.

Featured Video Hide

Denise Bradley, who posts “racist of the day” videos under the username @auntkaren0, first shared an alleged Skype chat message from Eileen Cure on July 26 in a video that garnered over 1 million views. Cure is an LPL Financial advisor and the president of Cure & Associates.

Advertisement Hide

“I wanted to tell you I specifically said no blacks,” Cure allegedly said in the message shared in the TikTok. “I’m not a prejudiced person but our clients are 90% white and I need to cater to them. So that interview was a complete waste of my time, so please don’t second guess me or go against what I ask. Listen to me and give me what I ask for please.”

Bradley then shares Cure’s contact information, calling her followers to take action and demand answers for Cure’s behavior.

“The devil works hard, but we work harder, and I’m concerned for the applicant that she’s turned away,” Bradley says in the video. “If this is true, she is practicing discrimination and we need to hold her accountable.”

According to Think Advisor, LPL Financial is investigating Cure’s alleged comments.

Advertisement Hide

Bradley followed up on the story in a series of videos. The TikToker says she spoke with someone who was denied a job at the firm and shared a 2019 memo revealing a toxic work environment that allegedly stemmed from Cure to her employees.

“Your number one priority is to Eileen Cure,” the memo says. “I own both these businesses and I pay you. If I ask for something to be done, it isn’t optional and it is not when you can fit me in. It is immediate, expected to be done. If you are confused about the time frame, then you will ask. Your second priority is to the clients, and your last is to each other.”

The memo also states that benefits like vacation days and healthcare are “perks” that Cure will provide at her “own discretion.”

Advertisement Hide

Following allegations of Cure’s racist hiring practices and toxic work environment, multiple employees reportedly resigned. Bradley revealed in another video that Cure said she would not write recommendations for those who left the company. The financial advisor also allegedly requested employees share their cell phone information and service providers with her.

“If you decide to resign as Sara, Logan and Nolan have, I will not give you a good reference and I will not sign off on any internships or CPA hours. The firm is in crisis today,” Cure allegedly said in a chat message.

Cure allegedly said in a Skype message that she was in contact with an attorney and aides for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to get the posts taken down. In a statement to the Daily Dot, Cure said the racist chat message is “unauthenticated” and that Bradley’s TikToks are “false and defamatory.”

Advertisement Hide

“I have taken steps to confirm that race never has and will not be a factor in hiring decisions at my firm,” Cure said.

Bradley told the Daily Dot that Cure “doesn’t want to admit fault but would rather try and make a Black woman the guilty party.”

“Now Ms. Eileen is trying to silence my voice,” she says in a TikTok.

Many of Bradley’s 1.1 million TikTok followers commented in support of her and suggested that Cure could be sued for her practices.

“This is completely unethical and I”m pretty sure this should be illegal,” one user said in response to the 2019 memo.

Advertisement Hide

“So many violations of the Fair Employment Act. Just send this to the [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission],” another user said.

Unrecorded

More Karen News