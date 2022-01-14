In a TikTok posted on Jan. 6, TikToker Melanie (@melaniespamss__) shares a voicemail she received from the manager at the Dunkin’ she frequents. The manager says she heard that Melanie left the store after seeing that the “line was too long.”

“I’d like to invite you back to remake your food,” the manager says in the voicemail. “I’d love to take care of it for you and make your food over.”

In the video’s overlay text, the TikToker wrote that the customer service she received “has [her] shook.”

“I literally ‘Run on Dunkin’,'” she wrote in the video’s caption. “This makes me so happy.” Melanie’s video has been viewed over 293,000 times and has over 31,000 likes.

Melanie received a comment on her video about the Dunkin’ potentially being short-staffed because of COVID.

“How you gonna complain about the line being too long,” commented @holygrailog. “Be happy they’re still open to serve you donuts.”

The commenter isn’t entirely off base. Many businesses have been recently struggling to function with understaffed teams.

In response to the comment, the TikToker posted another video clarifying the situation: She didn’t complain about the long line. She complained about not being able to cancel her order/be refunded on the Dunkin’ app. She said that she understood that businesses are short-staffed due to COVID and even wrote that in her complaint to Dunkin’.

“I tried to cancel my mobile order [because] when I got there the line was too long for me to wait in,” she wrote in a comment on another TikTok of hers. “I wasn’t trying to be late to work so I left.”

“I started by giving them a lot of compliments about their customer service,” she said of her complaint. “This Dunkin’ is like one of my favorites.”

In a final video about the situation, the TikToker recorded her re-ordering from Abigail, the manager who left her a voicemail. She also orders an extra item, which she says she will pay for. Abigail greets Melanie by name on the drive-thru intercom.

Melanie received comments for and against her on her final TikTok, as well.

“So it was supposed to be for your previous order and you go ahead order extra taking advantage? Wow,” commented @heaintyoumanhemine.

“When you’re a nice person and good customer businesses take care of you and gladly give you free food/products,” @janethxglamz wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Melanie and Dunkin’ Donuts.

