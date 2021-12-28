‘Was I supposed to eat the napkins?’ TikToker says Chipotle ran out of ingredients, gave her bagful of forks and sad-looking burrito

A TikToker is alleging that after placing an online Chipotle order, she did not receive what she ordered. Instead, she got everything the Chipotle workers had at hand. This included plenty of forks and napkins.

User @su.sannaa’s TikTok has sparked discussion and debate, resulting in a follow-up video from the original poster.

@su.sannaa @Chipotle you’re done you’re done chipotle chipotlesponsorme wrong fup fyp fy fypシ fupシ ari chipotlehacks cashapp13plus notonething bye ♬ original sound – Splashy 🥶

In @su.sannaa’s first video, she reveals what Chipotle allegedly gave her instead of her food order. This includes handful after handful of napkins, a few forks, chips, and a sloppily assembled burrito containing rice, beans, and beef.

“Apparently they were out of everything I asked for so they gave me what they had left in the store,” she claims. Regarding the meat in her burrito, she adds: “By the way, I definitely asked for chicken.”

Commenters on the original TikTok were confused, worried about the potential safety issues something like this might cause, and—most importantly—not sure how this happened in the first place.

“File it as a food safety issue,” remarked one commenter. “It could have stuff you’re allergic [to] and they should just close the store online if they have nothing.”

@su.sannaa seconded this, responding “Exactly could’ve just canceled my order.”

Another commenter alleged that events like this happen because Chipotle pushes its staff to keep online orders open even if it does not make sense to do so, as was allegedly the case in this instance.

“I worked at chipotle and it’s because they (corporate) literally will fight tooth and nail to keep that online ordering open,” shared another commenter. “Chip corporate doesn’t care about customers, only about making their numbers look good.”

An additional commenter claimed this was common practice at some Chipotle locations.

“Yeah I work here,” said a TikTok user. “When we run out we just give you what we have or just leave it out.”

In response to the influx of comments, @su.sannaa posted a follow-up TikTok answering some questions she received.

To summarize, she says she did not order just before closing and does not understand the people who say she should have been content with the order she got. As she says in the video, “Was I supposed to eat the napkins?!”

Neither @su.sannaa nor Chipotle immediately responded to Daily Dot’s request for comment.