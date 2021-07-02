Chipotle

@espibandini/TikTok

‘You need to relax’: TikToker claims Chipotle worker is discriminating against her for not eating meat—it backfires

That didn't go as planned.

Jillian Price 

Jillian Price

IRL

Published Jul 2, 2021

In a viral TikTok posted Thursday, user @espibandini films a Chipotle employee and alleges that she was discriminated against for not eating meat. But the complaint backfired.

Featured Video Hide

In the video, which by Friday had 100,000 views, the TikToker asks for cheese and white rice on a quesadilla. The employee says that she will have to charge it as a burrito instead. 

Advertisement Hide

The TikToker responds, “Just charge me as much as you want, I just want that.” 

Overlay text on the video reads, ”Before recording she told me she would not make it at all.” 

The writing then says that the restaurant charged her $7.50 instead of $3.25 for a cheese quesadilla or $4.25 for a cheese and meat quesadilla. 

@espibandini

Absolutely ridiculous @chipotle being discriminated for being vegetarian and /being told they won’t make it #chipotle #discriminationlawyer

♬ original sound – espimails
Advertisement Hide

As the video gained thousands of views, people left comments claiming that she was wrong for calling the incident discrimination. 

User @liv.gonza wrote, “You were not discriminated [against] at all, People love to be the victim all the time.”

User @rosiefarts added, “You need to relax.”

The vegetarian TikToker explains in several follow-up videos that she did not record the entire interaction with the Chipotle employee. 

“I didn’t record for the beginning because I didn’t expect her to be extremely rude to me,” @espibandini says.

Advertisement Hide
@espibandini

Reply to @mauplays

♬ original sound – espimails

Chipotle did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. 

Today’s top stories

‘It still be bussin’ tho’: Little Caesars worker exposes pizza sauce in viral TikTok, dividing viewers
Woman throws drink at McDonald’s security guard—and gets beat up
‘I was scared for my life’: MMA fighter claims ‘self-defense’ after knocking out allegedly racist bar patron
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 2, 2021, 6:12 pm CDT

Jillian Price

Jillian Price is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot and a journalism graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin. She previously wrote for Reporting Texas, UT Austin's School of Journalism online publication.

Jillian Price