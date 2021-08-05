‘I hate this job and these pervert managers’: TikTok shows employee blasting Burlington Coat Factory over store PA system

A Burlington Coat Factory employee had had enough of the “toxic environment” and wanted to let everyone know.

Carla (@yt.carla on TikTok) made what one can only assume was a dramatic exit from their job when they decided to announce over the store’s PA system just how much they hated working there.

“Attention all Burlington shoppers and associates, I would like to say a few words,” Carla says. “First off, I hate this job and these pervert managers and coworkers, and this toxic environment, and just coworkers talking crap on other coworkers.”

The scathing critique never had a second point, as Carla then wrapped it up, telling anyone listening, “Thank you for listening and thank you for shopping at your local Burlington. Have a good evening.”

Carla uploaded the video to their TikTok alongside the caption “all the managers should be fired,” and essentially no further context, including whether the store was actually open at the time.

But viewers who have previously worked in toxic low-paying retail environments didn’t need more details to sympathize with whatever made Carla decide to indulge a flair for the dramatic.

“The pain in their voice is so upsetting,” wrote @corpsenotfounded.

Retail work in general often tends to breed dissatisfied employees, but people in the comments were ready to call out Burlington stores in particularly after seeing Carla go off.

“So all Burlingtons are like that?” @officialjty asked. “Cause I swear the one I worked at everyone hated each other.”

“I worked at Burlington for 3 weeks. I was accused of stealing $500 and fired without evidence,” added @yoitscris.

Carla hasn’t posted updates following their big moment, but they also don’t seem too concerned about whatever consequences may come about from it.

“Good for you but can’t they sue?” a fellow TikToker asked.

“We will find out,” they replied.

