A viral TikTok left the online community shocked after a woman’s sister found out that her boyfriend had multiple arrests and false identities.

TikTok user @JsThurst posted a video showcasing the fact that you can never truly know who you’re dealing with. The video, captioned “when you’re dating a guy for 2 [months] and your sister does a deep dive” started with a screenshot of a conversation between the poster and her sister. The first message says “Hey. I’m going to freak you out.”

Her sister then follows up that message with seven mugshots, all allegedly of the man she was dating. The photos were quickly followed by two messages, noting that he lied about his age and that his most recent arrest was assault by strangulation.

The video then goes to a second screenshot, where the poster is texting with her boyfriend. She first asks why he lied about his age, to which the boyfriend replies “I can show you my ID. [North Carolina] don’t even know my real information, but I get it. NC doesn’t even know my social [security number] kuz I had shit [from] NY I didn’t want to follow me. I get it tho Jess. It’s a crazy situation I don’t expect you to understand.”

People in the comment section of the video were equal parts terrified and aghast, with one commenter saying: “Did he just say the government doesn’t know his information?”

In a second video, the poster notes that the man she was involved with assumed his “ex girlfriend” told her, but later found out he was dating her at the same time.

One commenter left a comment that many people seem to agree with: “Your sister probably saved your life.”

