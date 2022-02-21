‘Little too close?’: TikToker shares clip of boyfriend and her best friend dancing together in viral video, sparking debate

TikToker Sophie Thellmann (@sophly2) shared a now-viral clip of her best friend and boyfriend dancing a “little too close” at a party, and some commenters are telling her to ditch them both.

In the video, Thellman’s boyfriend and her best friend are shown dancing in a kitchen with several other people present. At the end of the video, the two turn around and laugh when they spot the person filming them.

“Someone sent me this video of my best friend and my boyfriend… Little too close?” text overlay on the clip reads. The TikTok has been viewed over 4.8 million times since Monday, with users debating the pair’s intentions in the comments.

“It’s almost always the bestie. Stay alert. If it’s bothering you, then trust your gut,” one commenter wrote.

“Sorry, too close. Respect your boundaries. They are a drink away from trouble,” another user said.

However, many commenters pointed out that if something fishy was actually happening, the two would have reacted differently when they noticed they were being filmed.

“So to me they just seem like tipsy friends having fun,” user @marycjskinner said. “Especially because neither of them looked guilty when they saw they were being recorded.”

In a follow-up video, Thellmann revealed that the original post was a joke, writing, “Jokes on you. We over here making pizza while you all scramble in the comments and take that last TikTok seriously.”

However, some commenters weren’t ready to let the issue go, claiming that Thellmann only made the follow-up because the majority of comments said the dancing pair seemed innocent.

“She’s just making it seem like we’re salty over a joke to hide her embarrassment,” one user wrote. “There’s truth behind every ‘joke.’”

“She’s giving me the same energy as couch girl,” another user said, referencing a viral TikTok of a girl surprising her seemingly unenthusiastic boyfriend at college that caused a frenzy on the app.

“Where was the funny part of the joke? It’s more embarrassing to pretend it was a joke than to admit you were being insecure,” user @merriebaby said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Thellmann via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories: