After a woman swipes at someone's phone, she drops her own.

‘Y’all are causing a scene right now’: Karen tries to swipe TikToker’s cellphone amid bar fight—and then drops her own

'She knew it was going on TikTok.'

Tricia Crimmins 

IRL

Published Dec 1, 2021

In a viral TikTok video posted on Monday, a so-called “Karen” tries to stop a TikToker from recording a heated argument between customers and a server at a bar.

The video first shows a man yelling at a server to give him his “fucking check” while the waiter is conversing with other diners. The man threatens other diners who were talking to the waiter—and he and the waiter get into an argument.

While they’re arguing, the woman accompanying the shouting man tells the TikToker, @mylantiss, to stop “fucking recording” her and tries to knock the cellphone out of her hand. Immediately after, the man knocks over drinks and pushes the woman aside, who then drops her phone.

The woman starts recording @mylantiss. “Y’all are causing a scene right now,” the TikToker tells the woman, who was dubbed a “Karen” in the video’s caption.

Customer was rude to our waiter and went crazy. #fyp #karen #karensgonewild

♬ original sound – Myla Pope

By Wednesday, the video had more than 6 million views. Commenters couldn’t get enough of the coincidence that the woman dropped her phone right after she tried to knock @mylantiss’s phone.

“The way he made her drop her phone,” commented @_sarah_french_.

“We need a slo-mo when she drops her phone,” wrote @miiss.cee.

“She’s embarrassed,” commented @marshmalow33. “She knew it was going on TikTok.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mylantiss.

*First Published: Dec 1, 2021, 4:59 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

