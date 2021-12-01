‘Y’all are causing a scene right now’: Karen tries to swipe TikToker’s cellphone amid bar fight—and then drops her own

In a viral TikTok video posted on Monday, a so-called “Karen” tries to stop a TikToker from recording a heated argument between customers and a server at a bar.

The video first shows a man yelling at a server to give him his “fucking check” while the waiter is conversing with other diners. The man threatens other diners who were talking to the waiter—and he and the waiter get into an argument.

While they’re arguing, the woman accompanying the shouting man tells the TikToker, @mylantiss, to stop “fucking recording” her and tries to knock the cellphone out of her hand. Immediately after, the man knocks over drinks and pushes the woman aside, who then drops her phone.

The woman starts recording @mylantiss. “Y’all are causing a scene right now,” the TikToker tells the woman, who was dubbed a “Karen” in the video’s caption.

By Wednesday, the video had more than 6 million views. Commenters couldn’t get enough of the coincidence that the woman dropped her phone right after she tried to knock @mylantiss’s phone.

“The way he made her drop her phone,” commented @_sarah_french_.

“We need a slo-mo when she drops her phone,” wrote @miiss.cee.

“She’s embarrassed,” commented @marshmalow33. “She knew it was going on TikTok.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mylantiss.

