‘The look in her eyes when she realizes what she just did’: Anti-abortion protester accidentally doxes herself on camera

In a viral TikTok, an anti-abortion protester unintentionally identifies herself when she calls emergency authorities while being filmed. By Thursday, the TikTok had over 3 million views.

The TikTok was posted on Friday by Riley Jo O’Brien (@rileyjoobrien). “Watch how fast this forced birth activist goes from aggressor to victim,” the text overlay reads. The clip shows the protester running up to O’Brien and making a spitting sound with her lips.

Then the video shows the conversation between the two. “I can keep walking, this is a public sidewalk right?” says O’Brien.

“Are you asking me?” the woman replies.

“No, I’m just walking on the public sidewalk,” O’Brien says.

“No, you’re filming me,” the woman fires back.

“This is public property. You’re allowed to do that,” the TikToker says. “There’s no expectation of privacy on a public sidewalk.”

In the U.S., people have a constitutional right to take videos or photos of “things that are plainly visible in public spaces,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. It’s an important part of citizens holding law enforcement and others accountable. However, police officers have sometimes harassed, detained, and arrested those who do this.

The TikToker continues: “The officers have asked us to get the information of the protesters and since you ran up on me, and I thought you were about to spit on me. I’m just going to make sure we get your information.” Then it’s implied that the woman doesn’t want to tell O’Brien who she is.

“You are frightening me because you’re following me,” the woman says.

“You’re welcome to leave,” O’Brien replies. “Nobody is stopping you.”

The woman appears to call an emergency phone number, and the person on the phone asks for her name. The woman says her name in front of the TikToker and then realizes “that’s exactly what she wants me to do.”

O’Brien laughs and says, “You got it, Judy. See you later.”

In the comments, people applauded O’Brien for having the protestor reveal her own name. “The look in her eyes when she realizes what she just did,” a TikToker wrote in the comments.

“‘Are you harassing me?!’ The IRONY of these people,” another TikToker commented.

“Hates her privacy is being invaded then maybe she should leave others alone,” one TikToker wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to O’Brien via TikTok comment.

