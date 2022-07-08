‘Airbnb has fallen off the deep end’: Man complains about Airbnb chores and host rules in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok mocks the fees and host rules that many Airbnbs have these days, calling the vacation rental service a “scam.” Many TikTokers agreed.

Jet Cessant (@thefamousjet) posted the satirical TikTok on Tuesday. The clip shows him reading a piece of paper with the text overlay reading, “POV: you are reading the rules of an Airbnb.”

“Welcome to our Airbnb! As a reminder, quiet hours are at 5 pm. We have a noise detector and will ask you to leave if you play any music or snore too loud,” the paper says.

It continues, “When you check out, please take out the trash, mop the floors, wash the dishes, do all the laundry, and make the beds. There are cameras in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. We’re even watching you right now. Check-out is at 9 a.m. sharp. If you’re here at 9:01, you will be charged an extra night. We hope you enjoy your stay!”

As of Thursday, the video has over 915,800 views.

In the comments, many people agreed with Cessant’s sentiment.

One user shared, “Been doing this recently. Airbnbs just aren’t worth it anymore like they used to.”

“Hotels are often cheaper, safer, cleaner and nicer. Airbnb has fallen off the deep end,” wrote another.

“My fav part about Airbnb’s is them advertising the place is $90/night but ends up being $300 after fees ugh so sneaks,” another person commented.

Others feel like the time of Airbnb may be over: “Airbnb was actually good until it became popular and ppl ruined it.”

Some commenters wrote about their own Airbnb horror story: “Another guest walked into the Airbnb I was staying in while I was asleep because of the hosts error. No accountability whatsoever. Never again lol.”

These folks aren’t wrong when they complain about the high cleaning fees. According to the Wall Street Journal, cleaning fees have risen over the past few years. One content creator who booked an Airbnb says she was charged a cleaning fee and had to do a load of laundry. Social media also often trends with Airbnb horror stories.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Airbnb via email and Cessant via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories