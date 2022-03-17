‘I’d be extremely uncomfortable’: 18-year-old TikToker is assigned a 52-year-old roommate, sparking debate

A TikToker recently sparked debate after sharing her reaction to discovering her new college roommate is significantly older than her.

Felicity (@thefelicitybost) posted a video this week showing her with a shocked look on her face and her hand clapped over her mouth.

“I was just notified that I have a roommate moving in my college apartment tomorrow that is 52 yrs old,” she wrote. “I’m 18.”

Fifty-two versus 18 is a wide age gap, and a lot of viewers were sympathetic to her concerns. Several pointed out that “the college experience” outside of actual schooling tends to revolve around goofing off with friends and partying.

“I’d be extremely uncomfortable if it were me,” user @p00sayslayerqueen wrote.

“This happened to me! She was 40 and kept treating us like kids. Literally yelled at us to go to our rooms at 9pm on a Saturday cuz it’s ‘quiet hours,’”@kelseyrandazzo wrote.

User @biggestwoof agreed, adding, “That’s not the college experience I’d want either. If I wanted to live with old people at 18 I would have stayed home or rented off campus.”

However, others pointed out that Felicity’s insistence in the comments that her new roomie isn’t a college student seemed to indicate that she is living in off-campus housing, which frequently allows non-students in the area to rent rooms or shares for cheap prices.

With that in mind, some people thought Felicity should wait to see how things go before blasting her frustrations all over TikTok.

“Ik [I know] it’s not ideal bc we want the college experience w peers but sometimes they can be the sweetest or coolest of ppl keep an open mind,” @aasshleyx.1 wrote.

“Ya’ll need to meet more 52 year olds that aren’t your parents,” another viewer suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Felicity via TikTok comment.

