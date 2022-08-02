‘My boss told me I was too sensitive’: Worker shares things her ‘toxic manager’ said to her when she was burned out

According to a 2019 survey, nearly half of all employees quit a job over poor relationships with their managers and supervisors. The same report indicates that only one out of every five workers feels like they can trust their boss and maintain a healthy working correspondence with them. What’s even more concerning is the fact that only 34% of folks surveyed said that they feel comfortable bringing up an issue that directly pertains to work to their manager.

Unfortunately, there are tons of anecdotal examples posted on social media from folks who seem to corroborate these statistics. TikToker Simi (@simiibrar) shared in a video some of the things her “toxic manager” told her whenever she expressed how “burnt out at work” she was.

“You’re right this job isn’t for me, byeeee I’m so relieved I don’t have to deal with this person anymore,” she captioned the video, which was viewed nearly 170,000 times.

She begins the video seated in an office chair while pointing up to a text overlay that reads: “Things my toxic manager used to say to me when I was burnt out at work.”

Simi then rattles off said things in quotes in other text overlays, accompanied by her dance moves. The TikToker notes some of the things her manager said to her are “I guess some people are just too sensitive,” “Well that’s part of the job, I am even doing it too,” and “Maybe you need to think about if this job is for you.”

Viewers shared their own experiences with “toxic managers” and advice on how to deal with bosses of this nature.

“This is why when they ask how things are going, the only safe reply is great,” one sadly said.

“Omg my boss told me I was too sensitive and yes my workplace is toxic,” another wrote.

“Yup when I left I was told ‘some people just aren’t cut out for this job’ I loved that job, just hated the people,” another claimed.

It’s a common sentiment that “people leave managers, not companies.” In an article titled just that, Intercom cited studies that indicate, in just a span of two years, folks are becoming increasingly fed up with who they’re working for at their respective companies.

“The data suggests bad management is a real and significant issue. According to data from DDI’s Frontline Leader’s Project, 57% of people have left a job to get away from a bad manager. In fact, Gallup found that 70% of the variance in employee engagement depends on the manager,” Intercom reported.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Simi via TikTok comment and email.

