‘It’s not your responsibility’: TikToker accidentally receives $3,000 from old job—management told her to send them a check

A TikToker said that her former employer asked her to send a check to return a payment made in error, sparking debate in the comments.

In a now-viral video, Amaryah @rebuildingmary recounts that she noticed an unexpected payment of $3,000 in her bank account and reported it to her former employer, the Texas Education Agency, via email. The video shows an email thread between her and her employer in which the agency confirms the error and asks her to send back a check.

“I’m 24. I don’t have checks,” Amaryah says. “I don’t know anybody that actually has a checkbook anymore.”

She explains that her nearest bank is 45 minutes away and that she was unwilling to make the trip for their mistake. The video had over 1.9 million views on Wednesday.

“Do not return it via check,” user @kjguyette said in a comment. “Tell them to do an ACH pull back and get written confirmation that they removed the funds and you will not be taxed.”

“They made the error. They need to fix it. It’s not your responsibility,” another user wrote.

In a video reply to the viral clip, Amaryah says that she was eventually able to reverse the transaction without requiring a check by contacting the bank.

“To do a reversal there is a fee,” user @itschelbythesea wrote in a comment that was liked by Amaryah. “They were trying to make you do the work so they didn’t have to pay it.”

In another TikTok video, Amaryah says that her termination was the result of alleged harassment and blackmailing by her ex-husband, which the agency became aware of. Because she was employed by the Texas Education Agency and not the specific school district, Amaryah expresses her frustration that she was fired instead of being moved to a different location.

“My lawyer said I probably have grounds to sue for wrongful termination,” she said in a comment. “I wasn’t going to but this genuinely made me mad.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amaryah via TikTok comment and Twitter direct message, and to the Texas Education Agency via email.

