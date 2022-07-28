‘For me it was getting into a screaming match with the CEO over him eating canned tuna in the office’: Tech worker pinpoints the 2 moments he knew his company was about to go under

A tech worker went viral on TikTok after he shared the moments when he knew his company was on the brink of collapse.

User @stopdownlife posted a video on a bridge. Text overlay on the video explained how he knew when the company he was working for was about to go under, “I can’t pinpoint exactly when I knew the start-up I was working for was doomed but it was somewhere between the head of data dramatically being fired and yelling at us all ‘to leave the sinking ship’ as she was escorted out or breaks with the finance assistant who told us he was pretty sure we couldn’t make pay roll the next day.”

The video has been viewed over 224,000 times since it was posted July 11. The video resonated with viewers, who shared their signs of a company crumbling in the comments.

“For me it was getting into a screaming match with the CEO over him eating canned tuna in the office,” one person stated.

“It was when random names just kept leaving the Slack channel! Sent a chill down my spine at the time,” a second person shared.

“For me it was finding out the VP of Marketing was the CEO’s baby momma and she had no marketing experience,” a third said.

“for me it was when after the entire HR and marketing department was fired, more people still got cut every day,” a fourth said.

“When the software broke so the CEO bought 500 refurbished Samsung phones and made us jail break then so he could build his own?????” a fifth wrote.

According to Forbes, a start-up is a new company designed to create a new product or service to bring to the market that is long-lasting and efficient. A start-up company aims to fix any existing defects or create a product altogether. Most tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Netflix were considered start-ups.

