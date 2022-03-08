‘Teachers shouldn’t have to work a second job’: Viral TikTok shows second-grade teacher working nights at Starbucks, sparking debate

A debate is raging on TikTok after an alleged teacher and Starbucks worker posted a video showing their time working at the coffee chain.

The video, which was posted by Jenna (@miss_hall_) and currently sits at almost 177,000 views, shows the user going through an average workday, including preparing drinks and dealing with difficult customers.

“2nd Grade Teacher by day, Barista by night,” Jenna wrote in the overlay text on the video.

In the comments section, TikTok users were disappointed by the fact that Jenna’s teaching job wasn’t able to make ends meet.

“Teachers shouldn’t have to work a second job,” a highly upvoted user wrote.

“This breaks my heart,” another agreed. “Teachers should be resting after a full day of work.”

Jenna’s predicament is unfortunately common. According to statistics from the National Education Association, “about 20 percent of teachers hold second jobs during the school year, accounting for roughly 9 percent of their annual income.” Additionally, the NEA also notes that, “according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, teachers are about three times as likely as other U.S. workers” to have a second job.

Other alleged teachers shared their own stories of supplemental income.

“I’m a preschool teacher and a restaurant server,” a commenter shared. “So nice to see someone going through the same thing.”

“Fellow teacher here and I spend my afternoons, weekends cleaning houses,” another detailed. “Felt this from the bottom of my heart.”

“7th grade math teacher during the day, barista by night!” another TikToker chimed in.

Overall, commenters seemed to come to a consensus that teachers should not have to work a second job. Additionally, many expressed that the TikTok served as a good reminder of the struggle teachers go through trying to make enough money to survive.

“I’m shocked that so many people don’t know we have to have second jobs,” another commenter who claimed to be an educator said.

“Teachers deserve higher wages,” one user wrote. “Period.”

“There is something very very wrong in America if teachers need a second job,” a third said.

