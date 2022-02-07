‘Every single one except for the one pair is stolen’: Target worker claims thieves took Levi’s inventory in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, a Target worker claims thieves allegedly stole almost every pair of Levi’s jeans in the store.

The video shows the near-empty Levi’s display at Target while the worker recounts a conversation with one of her coworkers.

“I asked, ‘Where did the Levi’s go?’ And she went, ‘They’re all stolen,’” the user @ambernylecrocodile says.

The TikToker says she first thought the display was empty as part of a remodel of the Target store in Portland, Oregon.

“I went, ‘Wait, this is not part of the remodel?’ And she goes, ‘No, every single one except for the one pair is stolen,’” she says.

With over 162,000 views on the TikTok, many users, apparently local to Oregon, noted the chaotic energy of the Target location at Mall 205 in Portland—hardly questioning the stolen jeans.

“when i was still a teacher one of the dads told me about a shootout he had in the mall 205 parking lot overnight [crying emojis],” one user said.

“Mall 205 energy is unmatched, I bet you have some great stories,” said another.

“Lmao oh THAT target. Gurrrrl the things I’ve seen there,” a third user said.

Due to empty shelves in the video, another Target worker in the comments thought they were remodeling.

“I thought this was a denim wall reset lol,” they said.

Another user questioned how all the pairs of jeans were stolen, asking if one person took everything.

“Lol no—I don’t believe so. But they were fully stocked and all gone within 2 days,” the TikTok creator responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @ambernylecrocodile via TikTok comments and Target via email.

