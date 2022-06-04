‘Texas had virtually nothing’: TikToker compares Target’s Pride collections in different states



A TikToker pointed out the differences between Target’s Pride product collections in different states in a viral video.

On June 3, user @juliahandra0 posted a TikTok video comparing the stock of the merchandise offered for LGBTQ Pride Month in California and Pennsylvania.

“It doesn’t even look like the PA target stocked the shelves,” the creator captioned the video.

In the California store, the TikToker records the variety of Pride-themed candles, T-shirts, and decor, while the Pennsylvania store appears to feature a lightly stocked, single stand of Pride items, which the creator edited in black and white.

The video has received almost 130,000 views since it was shared yesterday.

While critiques of rainbow capitalism are substantial every June (most notably through corporate sponsorship memes this year), many viewers were still notably upset at the lack of Pride merch in certain states. Several noted the status of the Pride sections in their own local Target stores.

“I’m in new york and we have almost everything in store,” one user claimed.

Many others pointed out their store’s similarities to the Pennsylvania store—the lack of Pride merchandise.

“Texas had virtually nothing and I got dirty looks when I went into that section,” one viewer wrote.

“Well, most Midwest targets don’t have them up, so I’d consider y’all lucky,” another added.

“Some of my targets here in Alabama [aren’t] even out yet,” a third said.

One user argued that the variation in stock and displays may be due to homophobia in certain areas. “Some places don’t due to homophobic people,” they wrote.

Viewers shared different experiences at Target stores in Florida, a state that recently ushered in anti-LGBTQ legislation.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which will restrict lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms. The legislation has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and will go into effect July 1—just after Pride Month ends.

“Literally couldn’t find the pride section in my target- I live in Florida,” one user wrote.

“Florida has nothing at first but now it’s better. I can’t wait to go back once I test negative for covid,” another claimed.

Despite the general upset about the disparity in Pride merch between different regions, a few users argued that some of the products seemed insensitive—particularly because they’re for profit.

“Mine in Georgia had a candle for the stone wall uprisings and idk how I should feel about that,” one viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Target via email.

