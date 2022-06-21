Target employee in break room holding sticky not with date "6/15/22" on it caption "Y'all the Christmas tree be lasting longer than peoples employment" (l) Target store outside people walking on sidewalk blue sky above (c) Target breakroom with Christmas tree in corner next to vending machines caption "Y'all the Christmas tree be lasting longer than peoples employment" (r)

‘The Christmas tree be lasting longer than peoples’ employment’: Target worker says Christmas tree still up in June, sparking debate about employee retention

'[The tree] gets better recognition than the employees.'

Posted on Jun 21, 2022

A Target worker has sparked debate about Target’s employee retention after posting a TikTok saying that the company’s breakroom Christmas tree has stuck around longer than some employees.

In the video posted by TikToker @target_violations on Wednesday, a worker shows a clip of the breakroom with the Christmas tree still up in June. The text overlay reads, “The Christmas tree be lasting longer than peoples’ employment.”

@target_violations Bruh #target #targetemployee #targetworker #ItsGreatOutdoors￼ #AmazonMusicProudHeroes￼ #MakeNightsEpic #CatchChobaniOatmilk #christmas #MakeASplash ♬ original sound Target_Violations

The video has amassed over 357,000 views as of Tuesday, with commenters discussing Target’s alleged reputation of cutting hours and poor employee retention.

“Yea really I was fired because of “performance” yet my hours were getting cut. Hm seemed weird that other people got fired for the same thing,” one user said.

“I got hired at target in October and they told me 2 days before Christmas that I was getting let go!” another wrote.

“They fired the person in charge of taking the tree down,” a third joked.

In a comment, @target_violations addressed the debate on Target’s workplace environment, saying “to be fair Target has been pretty good to me, others not so much.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @target_violations via TikTok comment and to Target via email.

*First Published: Jun 21, 2022, 4:23 pm CDT

