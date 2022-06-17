‘This why y’all hours being cut’: Target employee’s video of empty payroll binder sparks speculation about retail workers’ loss of hours

A Target employee made a satirical TikTok video about why they suspect their hours are being cut. However, the video ignited a flurry of comments from people saying they also have had their hours cut and are unsure why. The TikTok has received over 780,000 views.

In the video, the worker is seen recording in an office of what appears to be a Target store. The simple five-second clip shows the person going over to a binder labeled “Payroll.” When they open it, it’s empty.

The caption reads, “This is why y’all hours being cut,” insinuating that this Target store is not keeping track of its employees’ hours.

Many Target workers were reported to have experienced a loss of hours after the retail chain raised their minimum pay to $15 at the beginning of 2021, per CNN Business. The employees said this either led to a decrease in their overall pay or caused them to lose benefits. Some of the reasons for the cut in work time include the introduction of self-checkout, elimination of backroom shifts, and the addition of new employees, according to Target leaders at different stores.

While ABC Action News reported on retail stores across the country reducing their open hours in January, attributing it to a labor shortage, the comments on the viral TikTok video suggest that workers themselves are having their hours cut.

“Same with Kohls,” one person commented. “There’s no money but they have money for remodeling and Sephora. Makes no sense.”

Another viewer wrote, “So everyone’s hours being cut in retail huh? Mine jumps from 35-30- to 24.”

A third left a comment saying, “Retail job. Not target. My hours dropped from 30-36 to literally 8.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Target via their media contact.

