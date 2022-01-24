A TikToker alleges that a taco truck worker threw salsa at her face after refusing to give her a refund.

“This taco truck just threw salsa at my face because I wanted a refund. Because she got my order wrong, she wasn’t wearing her fucking mask, and threw salsa in my face,” user @rari_xo says in the video with salsa dripping down her face and arm.

She then shows the truck and the workers at Aguilar’s Tacos in Los Angeles.

“My fucking eyes are burning,” she says.

The TikToker’s first video received over 420,000 views, and several users questioned what led up to the alleged salsa-throwing. So, the TikToker made several follow-up videos to explain the situation further.

She says her girlfriend first went to the truck to order by herself while she waited in the car, but her girlfriend returned to the car when their order took longer than expected. The TikToker told her they should ask for a refund, as she had to return to work.

After asking for a refund, the taco truck employee gave them an order. However, the tacos were allegedly unwrapped and thrown in a bag with fries loosely thrown on top. The TikToker said they ordered rice as a side, not fries.

After asking for their money back again, she says the worker then took the food back and began cursing and yelling at her.

“My girlfriend came here to spend money and support your business, and you’re being rude?” she says in the follow-up video.

The TikToker says the order was $10, which they paid in cash. When the worker continually refused to give them a refund, the customer reached for the tip jar.

“I grabbed the tip jar because if you’re not going to give me my money, I’m going to get my money—which probably wasn’t the right thing to do. I admit that,” she says.

Before she reached into the jar, the TikToker says the worker squirted a bottle of salsa in her eyes. She says she then threw the plastic tip jar back at her.

The TikToker also posted a video of the argument that transpired before the salsa-throwing.

While the police were called, the TikToker said no legal action was being taken against either party at the moment.

Many users were divided in response to the TikToker’s situation.

Several people questioned the TikToker’s story and accused her of lying about the alleged salsa-throwing.

“Why do you keep switching stories tho? Especially about the [tip] jar. Thought she assaulted you so you threw it. Mmmm something seems off,” one user said.

“Yeah that looks like ketchup. I’m just saying there is always two sides of the story let’s make sure to listen to both b4 jumping to conclusions,” said another.

“Now that I heard the entire story you were 100% in the wrong,” a third said.

However, others showed her support and suggested she press charges or sue.

“All the ppl asking ‘but what led to this moment’ did she stutter??? Does yelling justify hot salsa thrown in someone’s eye??? [tomato emoji],” one user said.

“girl WHAT!!?? i hope they get shut down. i’m sorry this happened to you :( especially while trying to SUPPORT A SMALL BUSINESS? the audacity :(,” said another.

“[People] are [for real] saying “it’s only 10 bucks” regardless how much it was she NEVER GOT HER MONEY BACK OR FOOD !” a third said.

The Yelp page for Aguilar’s Tacos currently has a 1-star average and an “Unusual Activity Alert” after viewers left negative reviews in support of the TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @rari_xo via TikTok comment and Aguilar’s Tacos via Yelp.

