A former Subway employee reenacted her interaction with customers who are on their phones when they order at the restaurant in a viral TikTok.

After asking the customer what toppings they’d like and checking them out, the customer comes back and tells the Subway employee that she made their order incorrectly by forgetting ham. The employe tells the customer that what they ordered doesn’t come with ham.

The TikToker, Yesenia (@yesseniaa2.0), frequently posts about her experiences working at Subway, and her viral TikTok about customers not paying attention while ordering has been viewed over a million times.

In the viral TikTok and some of her other videos about Subway, Yesenia plays the part of both the Subway employee and the customer.

In her re-enactment of the situation, Yesenia (acting as the customer) says that her sandwich was made “wrong.” The “customer” is looking at their phone the whole time while ordering. Once she (acting as the Subway employee) explains the situation and goes to speak with her manager about how the mixup wasn’t her fault, she makes the customer a sandwich they asked for instead.

“What happens when a customer does not pay attention while ordering,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“Please don’t be like this,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s caption.

Commenters on the video identified with Yesenia’s experience.

“As a customer I get annoyed when I see other customers acting like this,” @kerrilynnx911 commented. “Can’t imagine how much it frustrates you.”

“That’s literally exactly how I would talk to my manager when this kind of situation would happen to me,” @ittsxmichelle commented.

“Subway was my first real job,” @chinuxss wrote. “This has happened to me before.”

Others asked how Yesenia dealt with other situations when she worked at Subway.

“Have u ever had a customer that was really hyper and wouldn’t stop talking,” @fuckoff..xxx asked. Yesenia responded saying she liked those types of customers because she enjoys talking, too.

“What do you do after making a bunch of food and the costumer doesn’t want it anymore,” @._.br3n_is_hottt questioned. “Do you eat it or [throw] it [away].” The TikToker responded saying she would eat the food and “share it with [her] coworkers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Yesenia via TikTok comment and contacted Subway through email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot