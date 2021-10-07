‘How are u gonna dress code someone who can’t even wear pants’: Student with leg brace goes viral on TikTok for calling out dress code

Controversy over public school dress codes proliferated with a TikTok posted Tuesday of a student told she violated dress code for wearing shorts with her leg brace. The video, posted by user @kyles._.w, got over 51,000 views and 10,000 likes by Wednesday.

In the video, the TikToker has an annoyed expression as she records her face and then pans the camera to show that she is wearing athletic shorts and a leg brace that comes up to her thigh.

“How are u gonna dress code someone who can’t even wear pants,” the on-screen text reads. “Missing almost my entire class for this BS.”

In the comments, the TikToker wrote that “6 inches above the knee is the only acceptable length for shorts” at her school. The shorts she wore in the video came up to her upper thigh, which is where the brace stopped.

She also wrote that she had to change into workout leggings, causing her brace to slide and making her have to constantly readjust it “to even walk.”

The TikToker wrote in the comments that she is an athlete and has had to wear the brace before because she tore her meniscus “around the same time last year.” She did not mention whether she had dress code issues last year.

Many commenters expressed sympathy for her situation and said that they had similar experiences. They suggested putting pants on under the brace or wearing leggings, baggy jeans, or men’s sweatpants or pajama pants.

The TikToker responded to the suggestions saying that they wouldn’t work because they either violated dress code, defeated the purpose of the brace, or would just be uncomfortable because of the warm weather.

Other commenters expressed outrage and suggested that the TikToker sue for discrimination. Some also wrote that incidents like this make them want to drop out of school or homeschool their children.

The TikToker posted an update Wednesday wearing her dad’s basketball shorts, which stop slightly above the knee and cover some of the brace. The on-screen text reads, “I guess imma dress like a guy now haven’t got dress coded.”

The Daily Dot reached out to user @kyles._.w via TikTok comment. They did not immediately respond to the request.

