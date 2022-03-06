‘Wearing a tshirt does not impact your ability to teach’: Student teacher shows outfits that got her dress-coded in viral TikTok

One student teacher shared her outfits that received dress code violations in a viral TikTok, sparking debate about school clothing policies.

TikToker Mei Mei (@meimonstaa) posted a video Friday showing outfits she recently wore as a student teacher and explaining that she’s received four dress code violations so far. Her video has reached over 2.5 million views.

“If I get dress-coded one more time, I get kicked out of the program,” Mei Mei says in the video.

In the video, Mei Mei explains that she got in “really big trouble” for wearing an outfit that featured shiny leggings. She was also reprimanded for wearing a t-shirt to school, she says. However, the school administration did like one floor-length dress, which Mei Mei calls the “prairie dress.”

Many commenters took issue with the dress code policies Mei Mei described.

“Not going to lie, I feel like their constant dress coding is misogynistic and feels targeted,” one user commented.

“There is a difference between being young and being inappropriate,” another commenter wrote. “Wearing a tshirt does not impact your ability to teach.”

Some brought up other criticisms of the education system.

“Dressing coding you and removing you from the program is super important during a teacher shortage,” one user commented.

“They wonder why teachers quit,” another commenter wrote. “No one wants to be paid poorly and have to buy $100 [worth of clothes] for work.”

Others questioned why the school seemed harsher than most places.

“Tshirts on spirit days only?? Tf kind of school are you student teaching at?” one person asked. “90% of the teachers at my site wear T-shirts/legging constantly.”

“Can you pls explain why did you get dressed coded for each one? like what was the reason? like not conservative enough? I don’t get it,” another requested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mei Mei via TikTok comment.

