‘Wearing a tshirt does not impact your ability to teach’: Student teacher shows outfits that got her dress-coded in viral TikTok

One student teacher shared her outfits that received dress code violations in a viral TikTok, sparking debate about school clothing policies.
TikToker Mei Mei (@meimonstaa) posted a video Friday showing outfits she recently wore as a student teacher and explaining that she’s received four dress code violations so far. Her video has reached over 2.5 million views.
“If I get dress-coded one more time, I get kicked out of the program,” Mei Mei says in the video.
@meimonstaa
I still can’t believe I got dress coded 💀♬ original sound – Mei Mei
In the video, Mei Mei explains that she got in “really big trouble” for wearing an outfit that featured shiny leggings. She was also reprimanded for wearing a t-shirt to school, she says. However, the school administration did like one floor-length dress, which Mei Mei calls the “prairie dress.”
Many commenters took issue with the dress code policies Mei Mei described.
“Not going to lie, I feel like their constant dress coding is misogynistic and feels targeted,” one user commented.
“There is a difference between being young and being inappropriate,” another commenter wrote. “Wearing a tshirt does not impact your ability to teach.”
Some brought up other criticisms of the education system.
“Dressing coding you and removing you from the program is super important during a teacher shortage,” one user commented.
“They wonder why teachers quit,” another commenter wrote. “No one wants to be paid poorly and have to buy $100 [worth of clothes] for work.”
Others questioned why the school seemed harsher than most places.
“Tshirts on spirit days only?? Tf kind of school are you student teaching at?” one person asked. “90% of the teachers at my site wear T-shirts/legging constantly.”
“Can you pls explain why did you get dressed coded for each one? like what was the reason? like not conservative enough? I don’t get it,” another requested.
The Daily Dot has reached out to Mei Mei via TikTok comment.
Today’s top stories:
|‘My life is over’: TikToker says he got second-degree burns from chemical peel—but esthetician says she warned him
|‘What was the joke?’: White TikToker under fire for laying hair like edges, jokingly naming them ‘sticky bangs’
|‘I’m ab to leave. This is sad’: TikToker says man brought own bowling ball on date, sparking debate
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.