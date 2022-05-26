‘Didn’t realize until I was completely naked’: Stripper says she accidentally worked her brother’s bachelor party

A stripper and TikToker went viral this week after posting a video in which she claims she accidentally worked at her brother’s bachelor party and “didn’t realize until I was completely [naked].”

This video, posted by user Kendra (@kendradollx), shows her at work while text overlaying the video describes what she says happened.

“I ended up being the [stripper] at my brothers bachelor party and I didn’t realize until I was completely [naked],” the text reads.

Kendra’s video currently has over 7 million views.

At first, TikTokers doubted the authenticity of the story, with many claiming that Kendra, who has over 50,000 followers, would have surely seen her brother’s friends or another related party before the actual stripping took place.

“Ok… so you’re telling me you didn’t know he was getting married, what city the Bach party was in, when it was, or recognize him or any of his friends?” a user asked.

“I would’ve noticed all my brothers friends and most [definitely] my brother,” another claimed.

However, according to other TikTokers, experiences like this are not unheard of.

“I unexpectedly had a former student perform at a bachelor party I attended,” a commenter wrote.

“My older cousins a stripper and once her dad, my dad, and our uncles came to the club and saw her (accidentally),” another user detailed. “Lost their minds with anger.”

“The panic I felt when I thought my dad walked into the club while I was naked on stage,” a third commenter recalled. “Turned out not to be him.”

And others questioned the idea of going to a strip club or hiring a stripper for a bachelor party in the first place.

“If my fiancé goes to a club for a bachelor than I’m calling off the wedding,” a user claimed. “‘Let’s break boundaries before I’m officially tied down’ like [what].”

“[Strippers] at bachelor parties is so weird to me,” another said. “No shame to stippers at all but i would never b ok with my bf looking at a girl like that.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kendra for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

