Starbucks worker shares how drive-thru customers are heard by whole team of workers in viral TikTok

A TikToker went viral after revealing just how many workers hear a customer’s order when they go through the Starbucks drive-thru. In the video, TikTok user @gnarly_bruh shows that there’s not just one person hearing your order—there’s a whole team.

This caused many users on the platform to suddenly become self-conscious about previous ordering experiences.

“So wait everyone hears me make the jokes and be awkward?” one user asked, to which @gnarly_bruh responded, “Yes bestie we can hear EVERYTHING.”

“Wait, can y’all hear the singing in my car?” another user asked.

In a later comment, @gnarly_bruh explained how the whole system works.

“When you come in the drive thru when you order about 10 employees have a headset on and are listening to your order,” @gnarly_bruh detailed.

Another commenter elaborated on why Starbucks might find it beneficial to do this. “It’s so they can get straight onto the order, food drinks etc.,” they wrote, later adding, “That’s why as a customer I speak loud and clear so it’s easy to understand for both.”

As other alleged Starbucks employees shared in the comments, this can lead to some funny situations.

“I’ll be in the back doing dishes just laughing my ass off,” a user wrote.

“Last week we heard a couple arguing over their sex life,” another shared. “SO AWKWARD.”

Learning that many people in the store have access to customer orders has led some users to change their ordering behavior.

“Ever since I learned everyone on headset can hear me I now ask ‘how are you guys’ rather than just how are you,” a commenter detailed.

“Finding out this info always has me shaking in my seat at the speaker,” a TikToker added.

Other commenters reminded users that customers can still be heard—and even seen—when the order is finished.

“When you’re sitting at the speaker after you order, yes we can still hear you,” one shared.

“Just wait until everyone finds out they can see you at the drive thru bc there’s a camera,” another alleged.

While this is simply a funny discovery for many TikTokers, it has provoked intense anxiety in others.

As one user wrote, “Uuuuugggghhhhh never going to a restaurant again.”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. @gnarly_bruh did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: