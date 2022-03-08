‘This word for word happened to me and I quit LOL’: Starbucks workers get Domino’s pizza as reward in viral TikTok, sparking debate

An employee at a Starbucks said in a TikTok calling out their store that management got them Domino’s for being short-staffed.

In the short video, the text on the video says, “When people call off and you get pizza instead of coverage” as the creator zooms in on the Domino’s pizza boxes. The audio that plays in the video is of a man saying, “It’s like a reward.”

The video speaks to the thousands of service workers laboring in understaffed restaurants but seeing little appreciation for their efforts. Hence the “Great Resignation” that’s been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. This TikTok gained over half a million views and tens of thousands of likes.

In the comments section, the creator was met with solidarity from other workers going through something similar. “No the best part is this but then you’re super understaffed still so you don’t actually get to eat it lol,” one person wrote. Another asked, “Y’all are getting pizza?”

Someone else said that this was their breaking point, “This word for word happened to me and I quit LOL.” The creator commented on their own video saying that they didn’t know it was such a “common occurrence.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

Today’s top stories: