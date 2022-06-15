woman sitting in car with caption "why am i sitting in this long freakin drive thru line at starbucks after waiting i looked up and realized that i was parked behind parked cars and not in starbucks line" (l) starbucks sign (c) parked cars (r)

Instrumenta/Shutterstock @neshafunny86/TikTok (Licensed)

‘At this point call out and go home’: Woman thought she was in long Starbucks drive-thru line only to realize she was waiting behind parked cars

'That’s the reason you needed the coffee.'

Kathleen Wong 

Kathleen Wong

IRL

Posted on Jun 15, 2022

A TikToker posted a clip of her waiting behind parked cars thinking it was the Starbucks drive-thru line, prompting others to share their own funny fails.

TikToker Nesha (@neshafunny86) uploaded the clip on May 22 of her sitting in her car before panning the camera through her front windshield. She shows a parked car in front of her then angles the camera to the empty Starbucks drive-thru line on the left.

“Why am I sitting in this long freakin drive-thru line at Starbucks after waiting I looked up and realized that I was parked behind parked cars and not in the Starbucks line,” the text overlay reads.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has 954,900 views.

@neshafunny86 #yikes #detroit #starbucks ♬ Unfaithful – Rihanna (Tribute) – Studio Sunset

In the comments section, people shared how they have had similar experiences.

“This happened to me at a Dunkin’ Donuts a few years back. I waited a good 3 to 5 business days before realizing it,” a user commented.

“Good to know I’m not the only one,” another wrote.

“I’ve done that before trying to get out of my banks parking lot,” joked another TikToker.

“No because I thought I was in a drive-thru for rapid COVID tests and it was literally Starbucks,” commented someone else.

“Girl don’t feel bad one time I sat a stop sign waiting for it to turn green,” shared another.

The top comment assured her the mistake was not on her end.

“Nah you was in line, the simulation just glitched,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nesha via TikTok comment for this story.

Today’s top stories

‘This is why you never use work equipment for anything other but work’: TikToker exposes the ‘creepy’ surveillance software in action that bosses use to spy on workers
‘We’re not back in the day anymore’: Recruiter on LinkedIn says people shouldn’t wear hoodies to Zoom interviews, sparking debate
‘Never trust those dogsitting apps’: Wag! dogsitter brings a woman to customer’s house, gets caught on security camera
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 15, 2022, 6:34 pm CDT

Kathleen Wong

Kathleen is a Honolulu-based freelance writer, editor and communications strategist who has been published by the New York Times, Vice, Huffington Post, Hana Hou!, and more. She's worked in the communication departments at the Honolulu Museum of Art, ACLU of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation. When she's not writing, she can be found in the ocean, walking her rescue poi dog or oil painting.

Kathleen Wong
 