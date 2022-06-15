‘At this point call out and go home’: Woman thought she was in long Starbucks drive-thru line only to realize she was waiting behind parked cars

A TikToker posted a clip of her waiting behind parked cars thinking it was the Starbucks drive-thru line, prompting others to share their own funny fails.

TikToker Nesha (@neshafunny86) uploaded the clip on May 22 of her sitting in her car before panning the camera through her front windshield. She shows a parked car in front of her then angles the camera to the empty Starbucks drive-thru line on the left.

“Why am I sitting in this long freakin drive-thru line at Starbucks after waiting I looked up and realized that I was parked behind parked cars and not in the Starbucks line,” the text overlay reads.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has 954,900 views.

In the comments section, people shared how they have had similar experiences.

“This happened to me at a Dunkin’ Donuts a few years back. I waited a good 3 to 5 business days before realizing it,” a user commented.

“Good to know I’m not the only one,” another wrote.

“I’ve done that before trying to get out of my banks parking lot,” joked another TikToker.

“No because I thought I was in a drive-thru for rapid COVID tests and it was literally Starbucks,” commented someone else.

“Girl don’t feel bad one time I sat a stop sign waiting for it to turn green,” shared another.

The top comment assured her the mistake was not on her end.

“Nah you was in line, the simulation just glitched,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nesha via TikTok comment for this story.

