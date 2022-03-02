‘I still feel guilty’: Woman feels bad asking busy Starbucks barista for a pup cup in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok posted yesterday, a user sparked controversy after feeling too guilty to ask for a Starbucks pup cup and letting her dog lick her boyfriend’s drink instead.

The TikTok posted by Mackenzie Conroy (@mackenzieconro) has over 1 million views. The video shows Conroy’s dog licking the lid of a Starbucks coffee.

“When they forgot the pup cup and you’re scared to ask for it bc they’re busy so you just let your dog go to town on your boyfriend’s drink bc ur mad he didn’t already wake you up with Starbucks,” Conroy captioned the video, “I still feel guilty.”

Starbucks, an international chain of coffee shops, has a fan-favorite item that you can order off the menu for free: the pup cup, or puppuccino. The pup cup is whipped cream served in a small espresso or sample cup for your dog to enjoy.

Some users in the comment section of the viral TikTok told Conroy not to feel bad about ordering a pup cup.

“As a fellow barista. . . pup cups are personally my favorite drinks to make 🥰 and I’ll hold up the line for an extra second to spoil any pup,” one user commented.

“As a barista i can also confirm i will stop everything to make a pup cup,” another replied.

“Yes, my poor pup had to watch me go through the Starbucks line and not receive a pup cup! Who wants to be the annoying customer during the morning commute rush hour asking for a whip cream cup for their dog? Not me! But for Beau, he assumed that venti drink was for him and got right to it!” Conroy told the Daily Dot in a statement. “My boyfriend and I are your typical millennial dog parents who think everything there dog does is adorable, so I whipped out my cell phone to send him a video! Lesson learned, just ask for the pup cup because it will save me a second trip through the drive through!”

Conroy added:

“The video was purposed to humor the unrealistic relationship expectations of our society! I don’t have an expectation to be awoken with Starbucks, nor would I “retaliate” because of this. I have seen similar videos where females joke about their unrealistic expectations, and I saw a perfect opportunity to entertain the TikTok community! Unfortunately, some individuals have a lack of hope in humanity and think I would actually serve the pups leftovers to my significant other! All in all, everyone was given a few laughs! No dogs or boyfriends were harmed in the making of this TikTok!”

Some users were grossed out that the dog was licking Conrow’s boyfriend’s drink.

“That’s revolting,” someone commented.

“If I find out that someone gave me a drink which was licked by a dog, I’m getting violent,” another responded.

“Ppl really refuse to find a spouse they love. just leave bro not that hard,” a third replied.

Others were concerned about the dog’s safety after licking a lid that has coffee on it.

“This isn’t okay. It’s not just un-sanitary but caffeine hurts dogs by causing cardiac arrest, increased blood pressure etc. Please be more careful,” one user commented.

“You’re letting your dog risk injury for a tiktok? caffeine is not okay for dogs,” another replied.

Conrow replied to concerned viewers: “It was one of the older lids from starbs with the small openings, so he didn’t get any of the drink! Just licking the lid for his own enjoyment.”

While caffeine is toxic to dogs, whipped cream is not.

However, dogs can be lactose intolerant just like humans, according to a report by Yahoo! Finance. You can start off by giving your dog a small tablespoon of whipped cream to see if they have gastrointestinal issues. If not, the occasional pup cup is safe as long as it’s part of a well-balanced diet.

“All customers have the ability to order extra whipped cream for a beverage and we’ve seen customers order this for their dogs. We recommend that pet owners consult with their vet on what treats are best for their pet,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Insider last year.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks for comment via email.

Today’s top stories: