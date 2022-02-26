‘A barista’s dream fr’: Viral TikTok shows pickup-only Starbucks, sparking debate

A viral TikTok shows a pickup-only Starbucks location, sparking debate over the pros and cons of the concept.

TikToker Allen Tucker (@allenztucker) posted a video of the Starbucks Pickup store in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday. Since then, his video has reached over 421,000 views.

“I fully support this experience,” the video caption reads.

Tucker’s video shares some features of the pickup-only store, which looks quite different from a traditional Starbucks. There are no baristas greeting customers—they apparently make drinks in the back, hidden from view. A large screen at the front of the store displays customers’ order status.

The popular coffee chain first launched Starbucks Pickup in November 2019.

“Starbucks Pickup is just one way the company is modernizing and reimagining the customer experience in its stores in high-traffic, metropolitan areas,” the company’s website explains.

Many commenters were supportive of the pickup-only concept because it would make baristas’ jobs easier.

“A barista’s dream fr,” one commenter wrote.

“As an ex barista who loved making the drinks but hated being harassed by customers, I would work this job for free,” another user wrote.

“This is what we need,” another commenter wrote. “Tired of seeing baristas getting yelled at for absolutely nothing but doing their job.”

Others were more hesitant toward the idea. Some pointed out accessibility issues.

“As someone who always mobile orders I love this, but also it’s a bit elitist since not everyone has a device,” one user commented.

“Why not put a ‘self order’ machine inside for people that have no battery or no phone or just want to order there,” another user wrote.

Others criticized the loss of the typical cafe ambiance.

“Dude this is depressing,” one user wrote. “I used to work at sbux when there was no mobile ordering and it was an actual coffee shop. It was so much fun.”

“I hope this isn’t the future of all stores,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @allenztucker via TikTok and Starbucks via email.

Today’s top stories: