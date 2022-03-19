‘Are we not supposed to do this?’: Barista puts customers on blast for trying to pay for items at Starbucks inside Target

Not all registers are created equal, according to one Target Starbucks barista’s viral TikTok.

The video posted by @xoxpris calls out customers who bring their Target merchandise to her to be checked out has garnered 45,600 views on the platform.

“Walk back to that long ass like,” the video is captioned.

Some customers replied in the comment section of the video that they had no idea this was any kind of inconvenience—a register is a register. However, as previously reported by the Daily Dot, not every section in a retail store has the necessary equipment at each register to facilitate the sale of all merchandise.

“Are we not supposed to do this,” one commenter wrote.

“Highkey do this but only if I’m buying something from the electronic section,” a commenter wrote.

“Its not even a real Startbucks!” another commenter wrote. “It’s target! Pay where ever there’s a register.”

Others shared their own experiences of customers attempting to check out in various store departments, even at other retailers.

“I work at Sephora inside JCPenney and there’s always customers who come with a shit load of clothes,” one commenter wrote. “Like I signed up to be a beauty advisor.”

“They do this at the pharmacy too, and get real pissy when I don’t ring it up for them,” another commenter wrote.

“I was working a register and a guest was yelling at the cafe tm for saying they couldn’t do a return that they needed to go to guest service,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @xoxpris via a comment on the video, and to Target directly regarding the video.

Today’s top stories