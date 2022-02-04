‘Customers always think they’re so smart by checking out in all the departments’: Walmart customers put on blast for checking groceries out in automotive department, sparking debate

A TikTok video showing customers checking out their groceries in the automotive department of a Walmart has sparked a debate. Viewers are divided over whether checking out groceries in other departments is acceptable.

“These ppl came to the automotive section to check out their groceries…. man said you have to buy your own,” the text overlay on the TikTok video reads.

The video shows a Walmart worker scanning two customers’ items as one of the customers bags the groceries. The worker lets the customers know he “can’t do bananas.”

For items like groceries that have to be weighed, there is reportedly no scale built into other departments’ checkouts, making it impossible to scan such items.

The video was posted by @jjking0883 on Thursday and has since been viewed over 218,000 times.

Some people defended the practice of checking out in other departments, especially when at Walmart, as the store mostly only has self-checkout stations open now.

“I do get that it’s automotive but as bad as Walmart gets with their registers I don’t blame people,” one commenter wrote.

“Until Walmart wants to have cashiers this is acceptable,” another commenter wrote.

“It’s because they only have self checkouts,” another commenter wrote. “Home Depot is the same way I always go to the lumber section because they still actually have cashiers.”

Others, however, slammed customers who do this.

“Customers always think they’re so smart by checking out in all the departments instead of waiting 5 minutes in line,” one said.

“It’s always the boomers,” another alleged.

“Don’t do this. He has a different job to do,” another urged.

Another TikToker who works in the electronics department at his Walmart went viral in January for similarly putting customers who use his department to check out groceries on blast.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jjking0883 through a comment left on the video and a TikTok direct message as well as to Walmart via email.

