‘You have to get creative’: Starbucks is running out of egg bite containers, alleges viral TikTok

Starbucks is continuing to face shortages, alleges a viral TikTok. In a new viral video, user @starbucks_atx shows that their Austin, Texas location is having to use drink lids as egg bite containers.

In comments, @starbucks_atx also claims that the location is out of so many items that employees have had to improvise substitutions. According to numerous commenters, this has become a common issue.

@starbucks_atx’s original video has over 135,000 views.

“pov: you are a barista at starbucks, there are product shortages, and your store is out of the egg bite containers so you have to get creative,” writes @starbucks_atx in the text of the video.

Other TikTokers and alleged Starbucks workers chimed in to share their shortage stories.

“We had to put them in oatmeal containers and when we ran out of those we had to use short cups,” explained a user.

This seems to be the common solution, with many others in the comments affirmed that this was their location’s answer to the issue. Anecdotally, an Austin-based Daily Dot staffer who enjoys egg bites likewise observed that he was served egg bites in a tall Starbucks cup.

However, @starbucks_atx claims that their store can’t even do that given their current stock of supplies.

“for everyone saying short cups and oatmeal containers: we usually do this but we are out of both of those too!” wrote @starbucks_atx.

Starbucks has been facing supply issues since at least June of 2021, as documented by the New York Times. The article claims that the chain was facing “shortages of key ingredients for popular drinks, breakfast foods and even cups, lids and straws.” At the time, these shortages were described as “temporary.”

Nonetheless, many of these shortages have continued to this day. The Street documented continuing shortages in December. According to the article, Starbucks Group President North America John Culver admitted on a fourth-quarter earnings call that the company was “seeing impacts” of the pandemic, which was “evident by some of the inventory levels in [their] stores.”

In February, Food & Wine also noted that Starbucks was having trouble keeping cups in stock, saying that some customers could be given holiday cups long after the season is over.

As far as the egg bite containers are concerned, some TikTokers suggest a simpler, if inelegant, solution.

“bro we just dump them in the bag…,” said the commenter.

@starbucks_atx did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Starbucks did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

