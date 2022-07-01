‘Can you make it light skin, please?’: Starbucks drive-thru customer asks employee to make her drink ‘light skin like Chris Brown,’ sparking debate

In a viral TikTok, a woman orders a Starbucks drink to be “light skin like Chris Brown.” The comment section was divided, with most people thinking the line was hilarious.

Byronique (@the1stbarbie) posted the clip of her ordering at a Starbucks drive-thru on June 4 with the caption, “Throws em off every single time.”

In the clip, she pulls up to the drive-thru and asks, “Hi, can I have a tall caramel iced coffee with oat milk? Can you make it light skin please?”

The Starbucks employee pauses and replies, “With what? I’m sorry.”

“Can you make it light skin,” she says again. The employee once again asks for clarification.

“Light skin, like light skin, like Chris Brown,” Byronique explains.

“OK yeah,” the worker finally says.

As of Friday, the TikTok has over 214,00 views.

Most commenters found it hilarious. “Not Chris Brown. I would’ve started cracking up if I was on the speaker,” one user wrote.

“Hey I mean if we can ask for a black coffee I think this is fair,” another joked.

The odd request seems to be a common occurrence among Starbucks patrons, with commenters sharing similar experiences.

“My Starbucks knows I like my iced coffee to be made like a Halle Berry,” one user wrote.

“Is it bad that I like mine like Beyoncé,” another commented. “I love Beyoncé.”

“When I worked at Starbucks one customer asked me to make it the color of Alicia Keys,” another said.

Not everyone found the request amusing. “Plz just order correctly. Say add more milk,” a user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Byronique via Instagram direct message.

