‘I don’t get paid enough as a barista for this’: Starbucks barista says they were recorded by 2 men in drive-thru in viral TikTok

A TikTok by a barista who was recorded by two men has sparked discussion about how widespread the problem of workers being recorded or photographed without their consent by customers is.

In the clip, which has amassed over 5,000 views, the TikToker can be seen looking distressed while circus music plays in the background. “Got recorded in the drive through [sic] by these two guys and I’m having a psychotic break in the back of the store,” the on-screen text read.

In the caption, the TikToker added, “I don’t get paid enough as a BARISTA for this BS [sic].”

In the comment section, many users showed their support for the 18-year-old, who appeared to be wearing a Starbucks uniform. “Honestly if someone started recording me I’d just leave the floor. I do not get paid enough,” one commenter said. “No because why do people feel the need to record workers?” another commenter asked. “It’s so f*****g weird.”

In the comment section of the TikTok, dozens of users shared similar experienced they had encountered of being recorded while on the job. “I had a Karen like a month ago,” one user recalled. “Filming me; like, I’m 17 leave me alone. Nearly cried. They make working miserable.” Another commenter recounted how while they were wringing out a mop by the cash register in a supermarket this “old man” “very blatantly” took a picture of them.

Another user suggested the TikToker get another job. “Two of my roomies are baristas,” they explained. “One had a cold brew thrown on them. I don’t know why anyone works there. It’s $15.50 to be f*****g abused. You can make more.”

When the TikToker responded that they only make $12 per hour at present, the commenter urged them to “demand more pay” and to “fight for [their] rights.”

“I get free therapy, good healthcare, and etc. but even then holy FUCK some days are not worth it,” the TikToker admitted.

The TikTok user did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

