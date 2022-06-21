‘If you’re not happy, leave’: Staples worker quits job on the spot in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, a Staples worker quits his job on the spot in order to pursue his creative endeavors. Internet users are applauding him, calling it “encouraging.”

TikToker, artist, and music producer KingcjDukes (@kingcjdukes) posted the TikTok on Saturday with the caption, “So today I decided to quit my job.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@kingcjdukes/video/7110327353162681642?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7069840846497449518

The clip showed KingcjDukes handing in his keys to presumably his supervisor, saying, “Hey, so today’s going to be my last day. I quit.”

“Are you serious?” his supervisor replies

“Yep,” he says.

He talks to the camera, saying, “So I’m quitting my job today. Today’s my last day, I’m out of here.”

As he walks out of the store, he says, “You know, sometimes, we just give all our time to these companies working these nine-to-fives and we don’t get to enjoy life. We’re here to enjoy life. Don’t get me wrong, a nine-to-five is cool. You do what you gotta do, but my time is up. I’m here to create, to everybody out there, man, keep doing what you doing, especially all you creatives out there. Man, you better come with it.”

He continues, “Don’t give up and do something that you’re passionate about. These companies don’t care. You not going to be a millionaire working for someone else.”

“You’re not going to have value on yourself if you don’t put value within yourself. If you’re not happy, leave it. And guess what?” The creator then thanks his followers for supporting his business and creative pursuits.

The TikTok has over 1 million views as of Tuesday.

In the comments, many people congratulated him and wished him the best of luck.

“Congrats!! I’m so proud of you,” a user wrote.

“Way to go! I love this energy,” commented another TikToker.

“This was so encouraging to watch keep it up man,” one top comment read.

Others claiming to have also quit their job to pursue what they love chimed in.

“Best choice I ever made!” one viewer shared.

“One of the best feelings for a creative is quitting a job that is bad for our mental health,” another wrote. “I did the same last week. Cheers to you and good luck!”

The Daily Dot reached out to KingcjDukes via Instagram direct message for this story.

Today’s top stories